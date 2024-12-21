Dusell and Nevada host Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (6-5) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

Colorado State Rams (6-5) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-3)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -8; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces Colorado State after Xavier Dusell scored 25 points in Nevada’s 105-73 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wolf Pack have gone 6-1 at home. Nevada ranks ninth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 30.5 rebounds. Nick Davidson leads the Wolf Pack with 6.6 boards.

The Rams are 0-1 on the road. Colorado State is 3-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Nevada makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Colorado State has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Colorado State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Nevada allows.

The Wolf Pack and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is averaging 15.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Wolf Pack.

Nique Clifford is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.