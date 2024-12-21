Durkin has 23 in Davidson’s 76-63 victory over Bethune-Cookman

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Durkin scored 23 points as Davidson beat Bethune-Cookman 76-63 on Saturday night. Durkin also contributed…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Durkin scored 23 points as Davidson beat Bethune-Cookman 76-63 on Saturday night.

Durkin also contributed 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (9-3). Reed Bailey added 19 points while going 5 of 12 and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds and five assists. Zach Laput shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Wildcats (3-9) were led in scoring by Reggie Ward Jr., who finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Brayon Freeman added 14 points and three steals for Bethune-Cookman. Tre Thomas had 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.