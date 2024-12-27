Durkin and Davidson host Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5) at Davidson Wildcats (9-3) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5;…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-5) at Davidson Wildcats (9-3)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces Eastern Michigan after Bobby Durkin scored 23 points in Davidson’s 76-63 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 scoring 77.0 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 away from home. Eastern Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Christian Henry averaging 3.4.

Davidson scores 77.0 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 74.9 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Davidson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durkin is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals.

Henry is averaging 13.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.