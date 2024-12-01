Duquesne takes home win streak into matchup with Saint Francis (PA)

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-7) at Duquesne Dukes (3-2) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Saint…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-7) at Duquesne Dukes (3-2)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Saint Francis (PA) aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Dukes are 3-0 on their home court. Duquesne averages 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Red Flash have gone 1-4 away from home. Saint Francis (PA) is eighth in the NEC scoring 46.1 points per game and is shooting 34.7%.

Duquesne is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 46.1 points per game, 26.9 fewer points than the 73.0 Duquesne gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is scoring 18.8 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Dukes.

Yanessa Boyd is scoring 7.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Red Flash.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

