Duquesne takes home win streak into matchup with Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (1-7) at Duquesne Dukes (7-2)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Dukes take on Canisius.

The Dukes are 6-0 in home games. Duquesne averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

The Golden Griffins are 1-3 on the road. Canisius is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duquesne averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 6.7 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 38.0% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Dukes.

Jaela Johnson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 9.6 points for the Golden Griffins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.