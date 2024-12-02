Duquesne plays Saint Peter’s, looks to break home losing streak

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-3) at Duquesne Dukes (1-6) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Saint Peter’s looking…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-3) at Duquesne Dukes (1-6)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Saint Peter’s looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Dukes are 0-2 on their home court. Duquesne allows 72.1 points and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Peacocks are 2-3 on the road. Saint Peter’s ranks seventh in the MAAC scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 4.0.

Duquesne averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s averages 75.8 points per game, 3.7 more than the 72.1 Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 11.1 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Dukes.

Marcus Randolph is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 15.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

