Duquesne hosts Maine after Lopez’s 24-point outing

Maine Black Bears (6-5) at Duquesne Dukes (2-7)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Duquesne after AJ Lopez scored 24 points in Maine’s 87-72 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Dukes have gone 1-3 in home games. Duquesne is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Black Bears are 1-5 on the road. Maine is sixth in the America East with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 4.5.

Duquesne is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Maine allows to opponents. Maine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 39.7% and averaging 11.3 points for the Dukes.

Lopez is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.1 points for the Black Bears.

