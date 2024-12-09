Duquesne faces Bucknell, aims for 6th straight home win

Bucknell Bison (5-4) at Duquesne Dukes (6-2) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will try to keep its…

Bucknell Bison (5-4) at Duquesne Dukes (6-2)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Dukes face Bucknell.

The Dukes are 5-0 on their home court. Duquesne averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game.

The Bison are 1-4 in road games. Bucknell has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Duquesne scores 81.6 points, 22.8 more per game than the 58.8 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 59.8 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 70.4 Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Dukes.

Ashley Sofilkanich is averaging 19.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bison.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

