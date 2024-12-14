Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Duquesne Dukes square off…

Duquesne Dukes square off against the Towson Tigers

The Associated Press

December 14, 2024, 3:43 AM

Towson Tigers (4-6) vs. Duquesne Dukes (2-8)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on Towson in Akron, Ohio.

The Dukes have a 2-8 record in non-conference play. Duquesne averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers have a 4-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Towson is ninth in the CAA scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Tejada averaging 8.5.

Duquesne is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 66.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 69.4 Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Dukes.

Dylan Williamson is averaging 15.3 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up