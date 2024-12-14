Duquesne Dukes square off against the Towson Tigers

Towson Tigers (4-6) vs. Duquesne Dukes (2-8) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is…

Towson Tigers (4-6) vs. Duquesne Dukes (2-8)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on Towson in Akron, Ohio.

The Dukes have a 2-8 record in non-conference play. Duquesne averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers have a 4-6 record against non-conference oppponents. Towson is ninth in the CAA scoring 29.8 points per game in the paint led by Tyler Tejada averaging 8.5.

Duquesne is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Towson allows to opponents. Towson averages 66.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 69.4 Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Dukes.

Dylan Williamson is averaging 15.3 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.