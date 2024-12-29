Dunn with 28 and Carnegie with 24 highlight No. 13 Georgia Tech women’s 100-61 rout of Pittsburgh

ATLANTA (AP) — Kara Dunn scored a season-high 28 points, Dani Carnegie had her career high with 24 points, and…

ATLANTA (AP) — Kara Dunn scored a season-high 28 points, Dani Carnegie had her career high with 24 points, and No. 13 Georgia Tech rolled past Pittsburgh 100-61 on Sunday.

Dunn made 10 of 14 shots and 7 of 8 free throws to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

Carnegie, a freshman who averages 14.5 points per game off the bench, made 9 of 16 shots, including 4 of 11 3-pointers.

Georgia Tech made 11 of 19 shots (58%) in the first quarter and broke out to a 31-18 lead. The Yellow Jackets led 53-28 at halftime after Dunn scored 20 points, 13 in the first quarter. For the half, she made 7 of 10 shots and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line.

A 10-0 run in the third quarter pushed Georgia Tech’s lead to 77-43 and the Yellow Jackets held the Panthers to four free throws over the final 3 1/2 minutes of the period. Tech’s largest lead was 42 points after a 3-pointer by Chazadi Wright with 4 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Wright finished with 16 points and Tonie Morgan had 15 points and eight assists.

Pitt (8-7, 0-2 ACC) was led by Khadija Faye with 22 points. Brooklynn Miles scored 11 and Aislin Malcolm had 10.

At 14-0 overall (2-0 ACC), Georgia Tech is chasing the highest ranking in program history. The Yellow Jackets reached No. 11 in the Associated Press poll on Feb. 7, 2022.

Georgia Tech hosts Syracuse on Thursday. Pitt plays at No. 14 Duke on Jan. 5. ___

