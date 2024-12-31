Duncan Powell, Javian McCollum each score 21 as Georgia Tech beats Notre Dame 86-75

ATLANTA (AP) — Duncan Powell and Javian McCollum each set a season-high with 21 points and they combined for five…

ATLANTA (AP) — Duncan Powell and Javian McCollum each set a season-high with 21 points and they combined for five of Georgia Tech’s eight 3-pointers in an 86-75 victory over Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Georgia Tech shot 61% from the field in the first half to build a 43-24 lead as Notre Dame was just 9 of 32 (28%). The Fighting Irish’s 24 first-half points are tied for the fewest allowed by Georgia Tech in an opening period this season.

Notre Dame had runs of 11-0 and 11-3 in the second half and got as close as 69-66 with 5:53 remaining. But the Irish would not get closer.

Georgia Tech won for just the third time in the last 13 meetings with Notre Dame — a stretch that included losing all three matchups last season.

Lance Terry added 14 points, Naithan George had 11 and Baye Ndongo scored 10 for Georgia Tech (7-7, 1-2 ACC). The Yellow Jackets had a 44-15 advantage in bench points.

Tae Davis led Notre Dame (7-6, 1-1) with 27 points and seven rebounds. Matt Allocco had 15 points and seven assists and Braeden Shrewsberry scored 12 on four 3-pointers.

Notre Dame’s only lead was at 12-11 early in the first half.

Georgia Tech closes a five-game homestand on Saturday against Boston College. Notre Dame hosts North Carolina on Saturday.

