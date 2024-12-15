Dugalic and No. 1 UCLA host Cal Poly

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-5, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-5, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (10-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA faces Cal Poly after Angela Dugalic scored 22 points in UCLA’s 102-51 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Bruins have gone 4-0 at home. UCLA is 9-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mustangs have gone 2-3 away from home. Cal Poly allows 62.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.7 points per game.

UCLA makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Cal Poly has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 32.2% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is shooting 63.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Bruins.

Annika Shah is averaging 14.2 points for the Mustangs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

