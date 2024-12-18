Drumgoole scores 30 as George Washington beats Lafayette 82-62

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerald Drumgoole Jr.’s 30 points led George Washington over Lafayette 82-62 on Wednesday night. Drumgoole shot 10…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerald Drumgoole Jr.’s 30 points led George Washington over Lafayette 82-62 on Wednesday night.

Drumgoole shot 10 for 15 (6 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Revolutionaries (10-2). Trey Autry shot 5 for 8, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Darren Buchanan Jr. shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Leopards (5-6) were led by Alex Chaikin, who posted 19 points. Andrew Phillips added 13 points for Lafayette. Caleb Williams finished with eight points.

George Washington took the lead with 6:17 left in the first half and did not give it up. Drumgoole led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 36-24 at the break. Drumgoole scored 19 points in the second half to help lead the way as George Washington went on to secure a victory, outscoring Lafayette by eight points in the second half.

George Washington next plays Sunday against Virginia-Wise at home, and Lafayette will visit Portland on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

