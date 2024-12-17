Drexel visits Howard after Dockery’s 27-point outing

Drexel Dragons (7-4) at Howard Bison (5-6) Washington; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -2.5; over/under is 145.5…

Drexel Dragons (7-4) at Howard Bison (5-6)

Washington; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Drexel after Marcus Dockery scored 27 points in Howard’s 88-83 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Bison are 3-1 in home games. Howard ranks second in the MEAC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Harper averaging 5.4.

The Dragons are 3-1 in road games. Drexel averages 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Howard makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Drexel has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dockery is averaging 16.8 points for the Bison.

Kobe Magee is scoring 15.9 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dragons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.