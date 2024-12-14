Drexel visits Florida State following Latson’s 39-point game

Drexel Dragons (3-4) at Florida State Seminoles (9-2, 1-0 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State…

Drexel Dragons (3-4) at Florida State Seminoles (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Drexel after Ta’Niya Latson scored 39 points in Florida State’s 93-85 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Seminoles have gone 6-0 at home. Florida State ranks fourth in the ACC with 39.6 points per game in the paint led by Makayla Timpson averaging 15.5.

The Dragons are 0-2 in road games. Drexel is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Florida State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Drexel allows. Drexel averages 57.9 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 66.5 Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latson is averaging 28.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Seminoles.

Cara McCormack is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.