Drexel visits Florida State following Latson’s 39-point game

Drexel Dragons (3-4) at Florida State Seminoles (9-2, 1-0 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State…

Drexel Dragons (3-4) at Florida State Seminoles (9-2, 1-0 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State plays Drexel after Ta’Niya Latson scored 39 points in Florida State’s 93-85 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Seminoles are 6-0 in home games. Florida State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dragons have gone 0-2 away from home. Drexel ranks ninth in the CAA with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Deja Evans averaging 3.0.

Florida State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Drexel’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Florida State has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Bowles is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 11.4 points.

Cara McCormack averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.