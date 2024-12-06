Drexel takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2) vs. Drexel Dragons (3-3) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2) vs. Drexel Dragons (3-3)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) and Drexel meet at The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

The Dragons have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Drexel averages 59.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Hawks are 5-2 in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) leads the A-10 scoring 80.0 points per game while shooting 46.3%.

Drexel’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 24.7 more points per game (80.0) than Drexel allows (55.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Dragons.

Talya Brugler is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

