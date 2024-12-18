Drexel takes on Norfolk State following Baker’s 20-point performance

Drexel Dragons (3-5) at Norfolk State Spartans (10-3) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Norfolk State…

Drexel Dragons (3-5) at Norfolk State Spartans (10-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel faces Norfolk State after Amaris Baker scored 20 points in Drexel’s 101-51 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Spartans have gone 4-0 in home games. Norfolk State leads the MEAC averaging 31.7 points in the paint. Diamond Johnson leads the Spartans scoring 6.0.

The Dragons are 0-3 in road games. Drexel ranks seventh in the CAA giving up 62.8 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Norfolk State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 57.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 58.1 Norfolk State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 18.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals.

Baker is averaging 17.6 points for the Dragons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

