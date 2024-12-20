Drexel faces Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Drexel Dragons (8-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel…

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Drexel Dragons (8-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel squares off against Penn State at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Dragons have an 8-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Drexel is second in the CAA in team defense, giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Nittany Lions are 8-1 in non-conference play. Penn State is fifth in the Big Ten with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaging 5.9.

Drexel averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.3 per game Penn State gives up. Penn State has shot at a 51.6% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Dragons.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.1 points, 8.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Nittany Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 87.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

