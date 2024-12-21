Drexel Dragons face the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Drexel Dragons (8-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Drexel Dragons (8-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -16.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Penn State at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Dragons are 8-4 in non-conference play. Drexel averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Nittany Lions are 8-1 in non-conference play. Penn State is second in college basketball scoring 89.6 points per game while shooting 51.6%.

Drexel averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.3 per game Penn State allows. Penn State has shot at a 51.6% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is shooting 48.2% and averaging 15.3 points for the Dragons.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.1 points, 8.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Nittany Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 8-2, averaging 87.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

