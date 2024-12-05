Drexel Dragons and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks meet in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2) vs. Drexel Dragons (3-3) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-2) vs. Drexel Dragons (3-3)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Friday, 5:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

The Dragons have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Drexel leads the CAA with 16.8 assists per game led by Chloe Hodges averaging 4.5.

The Hawks have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) leads the A-10 scoring 80.0 points per game while shooting 46.3%.

Drexel is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 38.7% Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 24.7 more points per game (80.0) than Drexel allows to opponents (55.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Dragons.

Talya Brugler is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Hawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.