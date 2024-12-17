Drexel defeats Howard 68-65

Jason Drake had 21 points in Drexel's 68-65 victory over Howard on Tuesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jason Drake had 21 points in Drexel’s 68-65 victory over Howard on Tuesday night.

Drake shot 8 for 17 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Dragons (8-4). Yame Butler went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 16 points.

Marcus Dockery led the Bison (5-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Blake Harper added 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 10 points.

Drexel went into halftime leading Howard 36-34. Butler put up 10 points in the half. Drexel used an 8-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 49-38 with 13:07 left.

