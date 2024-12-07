Drexel beats Pennsylvania 60-47

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cole Hargrove’s 17 points helped Drexel defeat Pennsylvania 60-47 on Saturday. Hargrove also contributed 13 rebounds and…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cole Hargrove’s 17 points helped Drexel defeat Pennsylvania 60-47 on Saturday.

Hargrove also contributed 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Dragons (6-4). Kobe Magee scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Yame Butler had 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Nick Spinoso led the Quakers (3-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Ethan Roberts added 11 points for Pennsylvania. Sam Brown had eight points.

Drexel got a team-high six points across the first half from Hargrove, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 30-30. Drexel took a 10-point lead in the second half thanks to a 16-2 scoring run. Hargrove led their club in second-half scoring with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

