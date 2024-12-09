Drayton Jones scores 34 to lead South Carolina State over Charleston Southern 82-63

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Drayton Jones scored 34 points to lead South Carolina State over Charleston Southern 82-63 on Monday…

Jones also contributed eight rebounds and six blocks for the Bulldogs (5-6). Davion Everett had nine points and Caleb McCarty scored eight.

Taje’ Kelly led the way for the Buccaneers (3-9) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Reis Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

