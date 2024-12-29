Drake wins 65-46 against Belmont

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points as Drake beat Belmont 65-46 on Sunday night. Stirtz added…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points as Drake beat Belmont 65-46 on Sunday night.

Stirtz added three steals for the Bulldogs (12-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Daniel Abreu scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Mitch Mascari had nine points and shot 3 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to 12 games.

Sam Orme led the Bruins (9-4, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Brody Peebles added 10 points for Belmont. Jonathan Pierre had nine points.

Drake took the lead with 10:21 left in the first half and never looked back. Stirtz led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 39-21 at the break. Drake outscored Belmont in the second half by one point, with Abreu scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

