Drake visits UIC after Stirtz’s 20-point performance

Drake Bulldogs (12-0, 2-0 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-4, 1-1 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits UIC after Bennett Stirtz scored 20 points in Drake’s 65-46 victory over the Belmont Bruins.

The Flames are 5-1 on their home court. UIC leads the MVC with 17.9 assists per game led by Ahmad Henderson II averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in conference matchups. Drake is the best team in the MVC giving up only 56.3 points per game while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

UIC makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Drake averages 73.8 points per game, 0.8 more than the 73.0 UIC allows.

The Flames and Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Skobalj averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc.

Cam Manyawu is averaging 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 72.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

