Drake plays Belmont following Jackson’s 21-point game

Belmont Bruins (9-3, 1-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-0, 1-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake faces Belmont after Isaiah Jackson scored 21 points in Drake’s 72-62 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in home games. Drake is the leader in the MVC in team defense, allowing 57.2 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Bruins have gone 1-0 against MVC opponents. Belmont is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Drake’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Drake gives up.

The Bulldogs and Bruins face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

Carter Whitt is averaging 12.4 points and five assists for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 72.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

