Drake hosts Johnson and Green Bay

Green Bay Phoenix (2-11, 0-3 Horizon League) at Drake Bulldogs (10-0, 1-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -24.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits Drake after Jeremiah Johnson scored 21 points in Green Bay’s 72-70 loss to the Michigan Tech Huskies.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Drake is the leader in the MVC in team defense, allowing 56.7 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Phoenix are 1-6 in road games. Green Bay ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Anthony Roy averaging 4.6.

Drake makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (47.1%). Green Bay has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Mascari is shooting 52.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.5 points.

Preston Ruedinger is averaging 6.1 points and 2.2 steals for the Phoenix.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

