Drake hosts Green Bay after Johnson’s 21-point game

Green Bay Phoenix (2-11, 0-3 Horizon League) at Drake Bulldogs (10-0, 1-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-11, 0-3 Horizon League) at Drake Bulldogs (10-0, 1-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Drake after Jeremiah Johnson scored 21 points in Green Bay’s 72-70 loss to the Michigan Tech Huskies.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Drake is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix have gone 1-6 away from home. Green Bay gives up 82.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.9 points per game.

Drake’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Green Bay allows. Green Bay scores 15.7 more points per game (72.4) than Drake allows (56.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is shooting 49.2% and averaging 18.2 points for the Bulldogs.

Anthony Roy is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 4.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 25.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.