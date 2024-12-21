Drake beats Green Bay 72-62

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Isaiah Jackson scored 21 points as Drake beat Green Bay 72-62 on Saturday night. Jackson…

Jackson also contributed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-0, 1-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Tavion Banks shot 8 of 12 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Cam Manyawu shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the 11th victory in a row for the Bulldogs.

The Phoenix (2-12, 0-3 Horizon League) were led in scoring by Mac Wrecke, who finished with 19 points. Green Bay also got 14 points from Preston Ruedinger. Marcus Hall also had 10 points. The Phoenix prolonged their losing streak to nine in a row.

Drake took the lead with 14:01 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-32 at halftime, with Jackson racking up 11 points. Drake used a 7-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 63-52 with 4:29 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Both teams next play Sunday. Drake hosts Belmont and Green Bay plays Purdue Fort Wayne at home.

