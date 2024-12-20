Douglas leads Georgia Southern against Texas State

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) at Texas State Bobcats (7-4) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern…

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) at Texas State Bobcats (7-4)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays Texas State after Bradley Douglas scored 31 points in Georgia Southern’s 86-81 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Bobcats have gone 4-0 at home. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 1-4 away from home. Georgia Southern ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Texas State makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Georgia Southern averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas State allows.

The Bobcats and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drue Drinnon is shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.6 points.

Nakavieon White is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

