Douglas leads Georgia Southern against Texas State after 31-point showing

Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) at Texas State Bobcats (7-4)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Texas State after Bradley Douglas scored 31 points in Georgia Southern’s 86-81 victory over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Bobcats are 4-0 on their home court. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Georgia Southern is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Texas State scores 76.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 78.6 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas State allows.

The Bobcats and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is averaging 14 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats.

Tyson Brown is averaging 6.6 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.