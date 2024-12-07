Douglas has 21 as Georgia Southern defeats North Florida 93-91 in OT

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Bradley Douglas’ 21 points helped Georgia Southern defeat North Florida 93-91 in overtime on Saturday night.…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Bradley Douglas’ 21 points helped Georgia Southern defeat North Florida 93-91 in overtime on Saturday night.

Douglas made a layup to cap the scoring with six seconds left and Jaylen Smith a 3-pointer for North Florida to end it.

Georgia Southerns’ Nakavieon White split a pair of free throws to force overtime tied 83-all.

Douglas had three steals for the Eagles (6-4). White scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds and six assists. Eren Banks went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Jasai Miles finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Ospreys (6-4). Josh Harris added 19 points for North Florida. Liam Murphy also recorded 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

