Douglas and Georgia Southern host Louisiana Tech

Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2) Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11;…

Georgia Southern Eagles (6-4) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (8-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Louisiana Tech after Bradley Douglas scored 21 points in Georgia Southern’s 93-91 overtime win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Georgia Southern is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Louisiana Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Batcho is shooting 72.8% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bulldogs.

Nakavieon White is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.