Dorsey and Campbell host Longwood

Longwood Lancers (9-3) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays…

Longwood Lancers (9-3) at Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays Longwood after Nolan Dorsey scored 21 points in Campbell’s 86-76 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Fighting Camels are 2-2 on their home court. Campbell is eighth in the CAA with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Terren Frank averaging 5.3.

The Lancers are 1-0 on the road. Longwood ranks ninth in the Big South shooting 29.2% from 3-point range.

Campbell is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Longwood allows to opponents. Longwood averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Campbell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasin Sinani is scoring 13.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Fighting Camels.

Michael Christmas is shooting 41.1% and averaging 11.7 points for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Lancers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.