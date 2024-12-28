Dorn scores 29, Elon beats Marshall 73-59

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Nick Dorn had 29 points in Elon’s 73-59 victory over Marshall on Saturday night. Dorn shot…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Nick Dorn had 29 points in Elon’s 73-59 victory over Marshall on Saturday night.

Dorn shot 9 for 15 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (9-4). Sam Sherry scored 17 points and added 13 rebounds. TJ Simpkins shot 5 for 19 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Mikal Dawson led the way for the Thundering Herd (7-7) with 24 points and six rebounds. Obinna Anochili-Killen added 16 points and two blocks for Marshall. Wyatt Fricks also had eight points.

Elon took the lead with 10:46 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Dorn led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 37-28 at the break. Elon extended its lead to 63-46 during the second half, fueled by a 9-1 scoring run. Dorn scored a team-high 18 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

