Doogan leads Richmond against Georgetown after 22-point showing

Georgetown Hoyas (4-3) at Richmond Spiders (8-0)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Georgetown after Maggie Doogan scored 22 points in Richmond’s 57-53 win against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Spiders have gone 3-0 at home. Richmond is second in the A-10 with 18.8 assists per game led by Ally Sweeney averaging 3.6.

The Hoyas are 2-1 on the road. Georgetown is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Richmond scores 76.8 points, 18.2 more per game than the 58.6 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 16.1 more points per game (66.6) than Richmond gives up to opponents (50.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 55.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Spiders.

Kelsey Ransom is averaging 20.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Hoyas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.