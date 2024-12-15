Doogan and Richmond host No. 6 Texas

Texas Longhorns (9-1) at Richmond Spiders (9-1) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays No. 6 Texas…

Texas Longhorns (9-1) at Richmond Spiders (9-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays No. 6 Texas after Maggie Doogan scored 21 points in Richmond’s 85-76 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Spiders are 3-1 in home games. Richmond is the top team in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 53.5 points while holding opponents to 34.9% shooting.

The Longhorns are 2-1 on the road. Texas ranks fifth in the SEC with 17.1 assists per game led by Rori Harmon averaging 6.5.

Richmond makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Texas has shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 15.1 percentage points higher than the 34.9% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 57.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Spiders.

Madison Booker is shooting 53.2% and averaging 17.1 points for the Longhorns.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

