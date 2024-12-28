Donovan leads Davidson against Duquesne after 24-point game

Davidson Wildcats (5-7) at Duquesne Dukes (9-2) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Duquesne after Katie…

Davidson Wildcats (5-7) at Duquesne Dukes (9-2)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on Duquesne after Katie Donovan scored 24 points in Davidson’s 82-55 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Dukes are 8-0 in home games. Duquesne scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-5 on the road. Davidson averages 63.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Duquesne makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Davidson has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Davidson averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Duquesne allows.

The Dukes and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Megan McConnell is averaging 18.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.3 steals for the Dukes.

Mallorie Haines averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 12.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

