Donald Hand Jr. scores 29 with 10 rebounds, Boston College beats Fairleigh Dickinson 78-70

BOSTON (AP) — Donald Hand Jr. scored 15 of his career-high 29 points in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Boston College beat Fairleigh Dickinson 78-70 on Saturday.

Chad Venning scored a season-high 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Boston College (8-5).

Ahmed Barba-Bey was fouled on a 3-point shot and made all three free throws before Terrence Brown converted a three-point play to cut FDU’s deficit to five points with 2 minutes left and Barba-Bey’s 3 with 39 seconds left made it 74-70. Hand answered with a layup 10 seconds later and followed with two free throws that capped the scoring with 18 seconds to play.

Barba-Bey, a graduate transfer from Division-II Jefferson, hit eight 3-pointers and led Fairleigh Dickinson (4-11) with a career-high 31 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Brown added 20 points and Bismark Nsiah scored 10, all in the second half.

Hand hit a 3-pointer that gave Boston College the lead for good with 17:17 left in the first half and scored 13 of the game’s first 24, including a three-point play that gave the Eagles a 17-7 lead with 11:58 left before the intermission.

Barba-Bey hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut FDU’s deficit to four just over a minute later but Boston College scored the next eight points and the Knights got no closer until the second half.

Boston College won for just the second time since beating Boise State 63-61 on Joshua Beadle’s late 3-pointer to win the Cayman Islands Classic on Nov. 26 and improve to 6-1.

The Knights have lost four games in a row overall and are 0-10 away from home this season.

Boston College won the lone previous meeting between the programs 72-54 on Dec. 10, 1992.

