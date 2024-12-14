Don McHenry scores 7 of his 29 points in OT to rally Western Kentucky past Murray State 81-76

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry scored seven of his 29 points in overtime to lead Western Kentucky over…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Don McHenry scored seven of his 29 points in overtime to lead Western Kentucky over Murray State 81-76 on Saturday.

McHenry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds left and two free throws with 15 remaining to rally the Hilltoppers (7-3). He added five rebounds. Babacar Faye scored 17 and grabbed nine rebounds. Khristian Lander had 12 points.

Jacobi Wood led the way for the Racers (6-3) with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Nick Ellington totaled 15 points and seven rebounds. AJ Ferguson pitched in with 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Faye put up eight points in the first half for Western Kentucky, which trailed 39-33. McHenry led the Hilltoppers with 15 second-half points and he hit the game-tying layup with 35 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 67.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

