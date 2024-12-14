Dockery’s 27 lead Howard past UNC Wilmington 88-83

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Dockery scored 27 points as Howard beat UNC Wilmington 88-83 on Saturday. Dockery added seven assists…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcus Dockery scored 27 points as Howard beat UNC Wilmington 88-83 on Saturday.

Dockery added seven assists for the Bison (5-6). Blake Harper scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Joshua Strong had 18 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

The Seahawks (7-3) were led by Khamari McGriff, who recorded 34 points. Sean Moore added 13 points for UNC Wilmington. Harlan Obioha had 12 points.

Howard used a 12-2 second-half run to erase a four-point deficit and take the lead at 82-76 with 2:14 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Harper scored 12 second-half points.

Howard takes on Drexel at home on Tuesday, and UNC Wilmington hosts FGCU on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

