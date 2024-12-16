Dockery leads Howard against Drexel after 27-point performance

Drexel Dragons (7-4) at Howard Bison (5-6) Washington; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Drexel after Marcus Dockery…

Drexel Dragons (7-4) at Howard Bison (5-6)

Washington; Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces Drexel after Marcus Dockery scored 27 points in Howard’s 88-83 victory against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Bison are 3-1 on their home court. Howard has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Dragons are 3-1 in road games. Drexel is fourth in the CAA giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Howard averages 78.7 points, 12.9 more per game than the 65.8 Drexel allows. Drexel averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Howard gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dockery is scoring 16.8 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bison.

Kobe Magee averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.