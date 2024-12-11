Dixon scores 27, Villanova beats Fairleigh Dickinson 86-72

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon’s 27 points helped Villanova defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 86-72 on Wednesday night. Dixon shot 9…

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon’s 27 points helped Villanova defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 86-72 on Wednesday night.

Dixon shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Wildcats (7-4). Wooga Poplar shot 7 for 13, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Jhamir Brickus went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Knights (4-8) were led in scoring by Terrence Brown, who finished with 27 points and two steals. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 14 points from Jo’el Emanuel. Dylan Jones had 11 points.

Villanova led 45-36 at halftime, with Dixon racking up 13 points. Villanova extended its lead to 78-59 during the second half, fueled by an 11-3 scoring run. Dixon scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.