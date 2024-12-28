Dinnebier leads Drake against Evansville

Drake Bulldogs (6-5) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-7) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits Evansville after…

Drake Bulldogs (6-5) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-7)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits Evansville after Katie Dinnebier scored 32 points in Drake’s 92-81 victory against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Purple Aces are 4-0 on their home court. Evansville is fifth in the MVC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Hartwig averaging 6.6.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the road. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Evansville’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 77.7 points per game, 4.4 more than the 73.3 Evansville gives up.

The Purple Aces and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is averaging 17.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Purple Aces.

Dinnebier is shooting 47.4% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

