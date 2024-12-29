Dinnebier leads Drake against Evansville after 32-point game

Drake Bulldogs (6-5) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-7) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Evansville…

Drake Bulldogs (6-5) at Evansville Purple Aces (4-7)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Evansville after Katie Dinnebier scored 32 points in Drake’s 92-81 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Purple Aces are 4-0 on their home court. Evansville is seventh in the MVC scoring 66.5 points while shooting 38.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on the road. Drake averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Evansville’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

The Purple Aces and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camryn Runner is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Purple Aces.

Dinnebier is averaging 18.6 points, 7.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.