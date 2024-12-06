Live Radio
Dinkins’ 18 lead Duquesne past Delaware 80-66

The Associated Press

December 6, 2024, 8:51 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tre Dinkins’ 18 points helped Duquesne defeat Delaware 80-66 on Friday night.

Dinkins had five rebounds for the Dukes (2-7). Kareem Rozier scored 14 points while going 3 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 9 from the line and added five assists. Cam Crawford shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Niels Lane finished with 20 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (5-4). Izaiah Pasha added 10 points and four assists.

Crawford scored eight points in the first half and Duquesne went into the break trailing 37-36. Dinkins scored 14 second-half points.

