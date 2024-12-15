Dilling’s 22 lead Northern Kentucky over Norfolk State 71-62

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Josh Dilling’s 22 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Norfolk State 71-62 on Sunday. Dilling also…

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Josh Dilling’s 22 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat Norfolk State 71-62 on Sunday.

Dilling also had five rebounds for the Norse (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 21 points while going 4 of 5 and 13 of 15 from the free-throw line while they also had five assists and three steals. LJ Wells finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Brian Moore Jr. led the Spartans (6-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and two steals. Terrance Jones added 12 points for Norfolk State. Kuluel Mading also had 12 points.

Northern Kentucky plays Wednesday against Detroit Mercy at home, and Norfolk State takes on Alabama State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

