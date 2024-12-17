Dickerson, Woods lead Robert Morris over Towson 68-67

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Amarion Dickerson led Robert Morris with 18 points, Kam Woods made a go-ahead basket in…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Amarion Dickerson led Robert Morris with 18 points, Kam Woods made a go-ahead basket in the closing seconds and the Colonials knocked off Towson 68-67 on Tuesday night.

Dickerson also contributed five rebounds for the Colonials (7-5, 0-2 Horizon League). Josh Omojafo shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Woods had 12 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the line.

Tyler Tejada led the Tigers (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 30 points. The loss was the Tigers’ sixth in a row.

Dickerson scored 10 points in the first half and Robert Morris went into halftime trailing 40-24. Woods scored 12 points in the second half for Robert Morris, including his game-winning shot.

