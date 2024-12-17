Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Dickerson, Woods lead Robert…

Dickerson, Woods lead Robert Morris over Towson 68-67

The Associated Press

December 17, 2024, 9:35 PM

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Amarion Dickerson led Robert Morris with 18 points, Kam Woods made a go-ahead basket in the closing seconds and the Colonials knocked off Towson 68-67 on Tuesday night.

Dickerson also contributed five rebounds for the Colonials (7-5, 0-2 Horizon League). Josh Omojafo shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Woods had 12 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the line.

Tyler Tejada led the Tigers (4-8) in scoring, finishing with 30 points. The loss was the Tigers’ sixth in a row.

Dickerson scored 10 points in the first half and Robert Morris went into halftime trailing 40-24. Woods scored 12 points in the second half for Robert Morris, including his game-winning shot.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up