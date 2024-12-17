Dickerson and Niagara host Saint Bonaventure

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-6) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-6) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-6) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-6)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits Saint Bonaventure after Marlie Dickerson scored 22 points in Niagara’s 89-73 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Bonnies have gone 2-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Purple Eagles are 0-4 on the road. Niagara is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 28.0 turnovers per game.

Saint Bonaventure is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 15.5 percentage points lower than the 53.3% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara averages 63.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 67.8 Saint Bonaventure allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Haskell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Dickerson is averaging 11.9 points and two steals for the Purple Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

